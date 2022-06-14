Motorcyclist killed in accident in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A motorcyclist has been killed after an accident in Madison County, according to the Madison County Coroner.

The Coroner says a 33-year-old man was brought into Baptist Health Hospital after a motorcycle accident on Battlefield Memorial Highway.

The Coroner says the man was pronounced dead around 8:25 a.m.

His identity has not been released.

We will update this story as we know more information.