Motorcyclist killed in accident in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A motorcyclist has been killed after an accident in Madison County, according to the Madison County Coroner.
The Coroner says a 33-year-old man was brought into Baptist Health Hospital after a motorcycle accident on Battlefield Memorial Highway.
The Coroner says the man was pronounced dead around 8:25 a.m.
His identity has not been released.
