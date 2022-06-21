Motorcyclist dies in crash in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a tractor trailer.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 6 a.m. Tuesday to a two vehicle crash on U.S. 25.

Officials say it happened at the intersection of Glenview Road, just 2 miles North of London.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.