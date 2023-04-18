Mother, boyfriend charged in murder of 3-year-old

State police arrested 20-year-old Alexandra Ward on Monday

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Corbin mother and her boyfriend are now charged in connection to the murder of her 3-year-old toddler.

State police arrested 20-year-old Alexandra Ward on Monday for complicity to murder and strangulation after a grand jury indictment on the charges.

Her boyfriend, 22-year-old Jordan Taylor, was indicted for murder, strangulation and sodomy.

State police say an investigation into the case began after the child’s death in February.