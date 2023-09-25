Morehead Police: skeletal remains found in wooded area

MOREHEAD, Ky (WTVQ)- The Morehead Police Department is investigating after they say skeletal remains were found Sunday afternoon.

The Department says they responded around 4 p.m. to a remote wooded area in the city limits, where an individual discovered the remains.

The department and the Rowan County Coroner’s Office confirmed the remains and began a search of the scene.

The search ended at dark, but will continue Monday.

The skeletal remains have been taken to the state medical examiners office in Frankfort.

Officials continue to investigate.