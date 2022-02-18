UPDATE: More than 14,000 customers without power across Kentucky

UPDATE (2/17/22 10:25 P.M.) – More than 14,000 customers are without power across Kentucky, as of 10:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Viewers have sent in pictures and videos of flooding. In Lexington, Parkside Drive is covered with water at Pierson Drive.

Another resident reported a downed transformer on Pierson Drive, that’s caused a power outage on the street.

Remember, you should never touch a downed power line or transformer. Kentucky Utilities reminds people to always assume any downed wire is live. You should also report any downed wires.

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – More than 10,000 customers were without power across the state, as of 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Kentucky Utilities had reported 1,543 customers without power in multiple counties. Kentucky Power reported 2,048 customers without electricity, mostly in Perry County and Magoffin County.

You can view the power outage map for the state HERE.

Electric companies are encouraging those without power to report an outage to their respective utility company.

