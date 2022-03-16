Montgomery County police investigating burglary of BP gas station

Suspect caught on surveillance camera

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating the burglary of a BP gas station in the 2200 block of University Boulevard West in Silver Spring.

According to police, officers responded to the location on Friday, March 4 just before 7 a.m. for the report of a commercial burglary that occured earlier.

Police say detectives determined a man forced entry through the front door and then stole property from the shelves before fleeing the scene.

According to detectives, the man was caught on surveillance video and is described as a white man with a salt and pepper goatee. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, dark jeans and white Crocs.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call the 4th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5530 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Police say a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. Callers can remain anonymous.