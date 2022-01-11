Milder and Breezy Tomorrow

Jeff Andrews,

Your Tuesday was pretty similar to Monday.  Mid-upper 30s after a chilly start.  Sunshine always helps the mood.

The overall cloud cover increases Wednesday ahead of our next system.  Our temperatures will moderate to 40s Wednesday-Saturday.  We have a couple of rain and/or snow chances this week and weekend.  Thursday night and Saturday into Sunday.  Stay with us for details.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy later and not as cold.  A low of 27.  South winds 5 mph.

Wednesday: Warmer with more clouds ahead of a mild disturbance.  A high of 46.

Windy ahead of this system.  SW 10-15 with gusts to 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 43.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 40.

Saturday: Rain chances at 50%.  We could see precipitation in the form of snow

early and late (colder air).  A high of 44.

 

Sunday: we could have snow early, then a  mix.  A high of 35.

