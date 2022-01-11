Milder and Breezy Tomorrow

Your Tuesday was pretty similar to Monday. Mid-upper 30s after a chilly start. Sunshine always helps the mood.

The overall cloud cover increases Wednesday ahead of our next system. Our temperatures will moderate to 40s Wednesday-Saturday. We have a couple of rain and/or snow chances this week and weekend. Thursday night and Saturday into Sunday. Stay with us for details.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy later and not as cold. A low of 27. South winds 5 mph.

Wednesday: Warmer with more clouds ahead of a mild disturbance. A high of 46.

Windy ahead of this system. SW 10-15 with gusts to 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 43.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 40.

Saturday: Rain chances at 50%. We could see precipitation in the form of snow

early and late (colder air). A high of 44.

Sunday: we could have snow early, then a mix. A high of 35.