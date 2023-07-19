McDonald’s on Versailles temporarily closed after fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Firefighters arrived to the 2300 block of Versailles just after 4:15 a.m. when they received a call from McDonald’s employees about smoke in the building.

Officials say when they arrived on scene, firefighters put out the fire; it originated in the kitchen.

The fire spread throughout the building, causing extensive damage.

All restaurant utilities are shut off and firefighters are still investigating the exact cause of the fire.

Nobody was hurt in this incident; the McDonalds will be closed until further notice.