Man who was thought to have abandoned dog actually didn’t, Clark Co. Animal Shelter says

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ)

8/22/22, 3:17 p.m.

The dog thought to be abandoned at the Clark County Animal Shelter over the weekend actually wasn’t, according to an update from the shelter.

The man who tossed his dog over the shelter’s fence came forward and said he suffered a medical event and went to the hospital but didn’t know what to do with his dog — so he left it at the shelter thinking it would be safe.

The shelter has since verified his story, and the dog is now back in the man’s possession.

The shelter added the man was shocked to learn about the news coverage and that he had “committed a criminal act.”

“We feel confident he learned a lot from his mistake and hope the coverage will help others learn and keep it from happening again,” the shelter told ABC 36.

8/22/22, 1:22 p.m.

The Clark County Animal Shelter says a dog was tossed over its fence and abandoned over the weekend.

Staff arrived at the shelter at 9:45 p.m. Sunday to tend to a sick puppy being surrendered from the community when they discovered a dog that had been abandoned, according to a Facebook post. After watching security footage, staff saw a person toss the dog over their fence.

“This person made no attempt to contact us as they pulled up, dumped the dog and were gone within about 90 seconds. We have checked all emails, Facebook messages and answering machines to be sure no one left a message and this was a misunderstanding,” the shelter’s post read.

The shelter added that staff can be reached by any of these methods, even after hours, and they make themselves available because they care about the animals. Staff are now asking this person to contact them immediately to complete proper surrender procedures and give them information so they can find this dog a new home.

The shelter said they have a clear image of the license plate and the face of the person who tossed the dog over the fence and will proceed with criminal charges if required.