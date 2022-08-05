Man found dead with gunshot wound in Lexington, police investigating

Lexington Police say it happened a little before 2AM Friday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a fatal shooting early Friday morning.

According to Lexington Police, calls for a person down came in a little bit before 2AM Friday morning on the 1800 block of Augusta Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they have no suspects at this time and are asking the public’s help for any information they may have on this case.

This is a developing story.