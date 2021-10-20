Man faces 25 years after being convicted of assault on officer

30-mile chase happened almost four years ago

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man who shot at police officers during a 30-mile chase almost four years ago faces 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced next month.

Thomas Reynolds was convicted by a jury in Whitley County Circuit Court of attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, and fleeing police, according to Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Bowling.

Bowling has recommended 25 years when Judge Paul Winchester sentences Raynolds on Nov. 15.

On November 14, 2017, Reynolds lead local police on a 30-mile pursuit in which he endangered the lives of dozens of citizens and officers, Bowling said. Reynolds discharged his weapon at and struck the vehicle of Lt. Jim Pool from the Williamsburg Police Department several times before Pool safely stopped Reynolds’ vehicle and took him into custody.

Reynolds is scheduled to be final sentenced as before the Hon. Judge Paul Winchester on November 15th, 2021. A 25 year prison sentence has been recommended.