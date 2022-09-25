Man dies in Sunday morning shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that claimed the life of a man.

Police say they responded to the 1800 block of Oxford Circle for a person who had been shot just before 4 A.M. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gun shot wound.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Lexington Police Department at (859)-258-3600 or Bluegrass Crimestoppers at (859) 253-2020.

