Local school districts raising supplies for Western Kentucky families and students

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. WTVQ) – Nearly twenty Kentucky school districts around the state will be gathering supplies for families and students in Western Kentucky working to rebuild from the recent devastating storm/tornado.

Rowan County Schools will be participating in “Stuff the Bus” by collecting flashlights, pillows and cleaning supplies December 13th-December 17th.

Districts will e stuffing busses with supplies for those in need.

Each district is collecting specific items.

Here’s what each district needs:

