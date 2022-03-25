Light Rain, Snow Showers, Then Sun

A blustery day. Cloudy, around 50, and windy. Isolated light rain tonight. Saturday will see more sun (relatively) but will be windy and with snow showers for some. Sunday should be sunny, but chilly. Milder overall next week. We should be. It is almost April.

Tonight- Cloudy skies and breezy. Light rain in spots 9-midnight. Less than.10″. West winds 10-15. A low of 35.

Saturday- A 20% chance of sprinkles/ snowflakes. A mix of sun/clouds at times. West winds 15-20 gusts to 25 mph. A high of 42.

Sunday- mostly sunny, windy and a high of 50.

Monday: a mix of sun and clouds. A high of 48.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of showers. A high of 59.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and much warmer with a high of 77. Southern KY could see some 80s.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. A high of 68.

Friday: Partly cloudy and a cooler high of 60.

Saturday: cloudy and a 30% chance of rain. A high of 55.

Sunday: partly cloudy and a high of 60.

*Today in weather history

2007 saw a record high of 84 in Jackson. A record low of 23 in 1983. 3.2″ of snow in 2013. An F-2 (not EF) in 1884 in Jackson County. One killed. A chilly 16 for a record low in Lexington in 1974. 2″ of snow in 2014.

1987 – Heavy rain left rivers and streams swollen in Kansas and Nebraska, causing considerable crop damage due to flooding of agricultural areas. The Saline River near Wilson Reservoir in central Kansas reached its highest level since 1951. March rainfall at Grand Island NE exceeded their previous record of 5.57 inches. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1988 – An early-season heat wave prevailed in the southwestern U.S. The high of 93 degrees at Tucson, AZ, was a new record for March. Windy conditions prevailed across the central and eastern U.S. Winds gusted to 60 mph at Minneapolis MN, and reached 120 mph atop Rendezvous Peak WY. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1989 – A Pacific storm brought wet weather to much of the western third of the country, with heavy snow in some of the higher elevations. La Porte CA was drenched with 3.56 inches of rain in 24 hours. Up to 24 inches of snow blanketed the Sierra Nevada Range. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)