Lexington Police working shooting on North Upper, coroner on scene

No details on extent of injuries but coroner has arrived

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are working a shooting in the 500 block of North Upper Street.

The call came in at about 11:50 a.m. that two people had been shot, but police have not yet confirmed injuries or the number of victims. Witnesses at the scene also have been unable to confirm the number of victims or details.

However, the coroner was called to the scene and arrived at about 12:30 p.m., according to a WTVQ ABC 36 News reporter on the scene.