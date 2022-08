Lexington Police on scene of shooting on Centre Parkway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Saturday around 8:00 p.m., Lexington police officers responded to the 1300 block of Centre Parkway for a report of a person shot.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

A man who was shot was taken to the hospital.

Police say a heavy police presence will be in the area as they investigate.