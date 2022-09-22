Lexington police investigating homicide on Jennifer Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

9/22/22, 2:17 p.m.

Police say a man shot on Jennifer Road has died and the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.

9/22/22, 2:08 p.m.

Lexington police are responding to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Jennifer Road.

According to police, a call for a person with a gunshot wound was placed at 12:01 p.m. When police and fire arrived on scene, the fire department transported a victim to a local hospital.

Police added more information will be released later.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates