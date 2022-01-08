Lexington Police investigate Friday night homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide on Cantrill Drive.

Around 9:09 p.m., Friday, January 8, 2022, officers and Lexington Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of Cantrill Drive regarding a subject down. When officers arrived, they located a 27-year-old male victim in the roadway unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim’s name will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives are asking residence in the area to please check their home surveillance video.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.