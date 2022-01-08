UPDATE: Fayette County coroner identifies Friday night homicide victim

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

UPDATE: (1/8/22) (WTVQ)-The Fayette County coroner has identified the man shot and killed in a Friday night homicide in Lexington.

Coroner Gary Ginn says 26-year old Kobby Lee Martin died from gunshot wounds Friday night. The incident happened in the 1700 block of Cantrill Drive. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

__________

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night.

According to police, officers responded to a call of a person down at the 1700 block of Cantrill Drive, around 9:09 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived police say they found an unresponsive man in the road with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim is described as a 27-year old male. His name has not yet been released.

The Lexington Police Department is looking for the person responsible.

Detectives are asking residence in the area to please check their home surveillance video.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.