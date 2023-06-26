Lexington Police Department issues Green Alert for missing veteran

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department has issued a Green Alert for a missing Lexington man.

LPD says 30-year-old Coree Mays was last seen on Sunday just before 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Waverly Place.

Mays is a veteran and has a history of mental illness, and may be suicidal. He is believed to be traveling on foot.

He is approximately 6’ 1” tall and around 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. No clothing description is available at this time.

Anyone with knowledge of Mays’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.