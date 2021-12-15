Lexington firefighters return after 81 hours of tornado relief duty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 17 firefighters Lexington sent Saturday to western Kentucky to help with search, recovery and clean up have returned. While deployed, their assignment was clear – to save as many lives as possible. They described their experience as humbling.

“We are incredibly proud of our members’ professionalism and honored to call them brothers as they exemplified the words of Coretta Scott King when she said, ‘The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members,'” the department said on social media.