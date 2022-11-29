KSP to donate 119 Trooper Teddy Bears sold over holiday weekend

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police sold 119 Trooper Teddy Bears between the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend to donate to children in traumatic situations.

KSP also raised a little over $3,000 in donations to benefit the program as well.

Bears were purchased from all over the United States, including Washington, California, Colorado, Missouri, Arkansas and more, according to a tweet from KSP.

If you’d like to purchase a Trooper Teddy Bear for $25 or to make a donation, click here.