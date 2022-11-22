Knox County Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance finding missing juvenile

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

14-year-old Bethany Cureton was reported missing Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. She last had contact with her family around 10:30 p.m. Monday, police said.

It was discovered she later left her home from a bedroom window and was last seen in Corbin at 12:30 a.m. at Speedy Mart.

Bethany is 5’3″ and 121 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at 606-546-3181.