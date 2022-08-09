Knott County high school student dies suddenly after helping flood victims clean

Aaron Crawford dead after feeling ill while helping flood victims

HINDMAN, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Knott County high school student has suddenly passed away after becoming ill when helping a family friend clean out their house that had been destroyed in the recent flooding.

Aaron Crawford, 18, started to feel sick while helping a family friend clean and decided to come home. That’s when his mother rushed him to the ICU where he was then airlifted to the UK Hospital.

The family currently does not know the cause of death, but his family decided to donate his organs saying that is what he would have wanted.

Governor Andy Beshear tweeted condolences for his family saying, “Britainy and I are praying for the family of Aaron Crawford, a heroic high school student in Knott county who was bravely helping in the recovery efforts following the flooding.”