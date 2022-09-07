Kentucky State Police investigate after person hit by KSP vehicle in Clark County

The crash happened Tuesday morning on the Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police says its investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a State Police vehicle in Clark County. According to investigators the crash happened Tuesday morning at approximately 10:43 a.m. on the Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway.

According to State Police, a preliminary investigation indicates a pedestrian was hit after he stepped into the path of a vehicle traveling east at the 4-mile marker. State Police say the pedestrian had life-threatening injuries after the crash. State Police investigators say the vehicle involved in the collision is registered to KSP. The investigation into the collision is ongoing.