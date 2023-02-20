Juvenile shot in Lexington Saturday night

UPDATE:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say the juvenile was inside of the home when the suspect or suspects shot in to the house from the street.

Police say the suspect or suspects then fled from the scene in a car.

The juvenile is reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

—–

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A juvenile is injured after a shooting Saturday night.

Lexington Police say officers were called around 8:48 p.m. to a home in the 400 block of Ash Street.

When officers arrived they found a juvenile victim, shot. The juvenile was taken to the hospital.

Police did not release the condition of the juvenile.

As of now, no suspect information has been released.

Police are continuing to investigate.