Judge hands down two life sentences to man charged with 2019 homicide

After 11 hours, the jury found Antonio Gaskin guilty of murdering Charmaine Carter and Marquis Harris

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – After three long days of expert and witness testimony, the judge told the jurors they’d be in for a long night on Thursday. At 4 pm the jury left to deliberate and came back with a decision at midnight then art 3 am when that sentence was handed down to Gaskin. Overnight Antonio Gaskin received two life sentences for the murders of Marquis Harris and Charmaine Carter.

According to the medical examiner, an autopsy revealed the two were shot in the back of the head and the chest with a revolver. On the other side, an investigator with the public defenders office saying there weren’t any calls to Harris connected to Gaskin. Records did show dozens of calls to Harris from an unknown number.

At one point Charmaine’s boyfriend took the stand where he admitted that he had sent her threatening messages two weeks before her death, saying that he would kill her.

The defense argued though that there was not enough evidence was collected..

“She knew these messages were important because she said..Wait until I show these messages but the detectives didn’t look for these messages they never saw them,” says Sarah Langer, one of Antonio Gaskin’s attorneys.

The prosecution spent two days showing Gaskin had been at the apartment the night of the homicide through cellphone tower records. That same night, Gaskin left town only to come back the next day.

“The only evidence of anyone in this apartment on October 15th 2019 is of 3 people, the defendant Charmaine and marquis. After this happened the defendant went to Cincinnati, where both of his phone were located. That night the next morning both of the phones come down from Cincinnati,” says Kathryn Webster on commonwealth’s side.

11 hours after the jury was sent to deliberate the judge handed down two life sentences to Gaskin. So far Gaskin has already served 3 years. He’ll have to serve another 17 years before he’s eligible for parole.