Gunfire hits Rupp Arena in Monday night robbery, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three suspects are charged after gunfire hit Rupp Arena during a Monday night robbery, Lexington police say.

The robbery occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Algonquin Street. Gunfire struck a window at Rupp Arena.

The suspects, two adults and one juvenile, were arrested in connection to this incident. All three were charged with robbery, wanton endangerment and fleeing and evading.

Their names have not yet been released.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately released, including who or what was being robbed.