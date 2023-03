Frankie Vallie and the Four Seasons coming to Rupp Arena in August

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Frankie Vallie and the Four Seasons will return to perform at Rupp Arena in August for the first time in 46 years.

Frankie Vallie will perform hits like Walk Like A Man, Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry and more on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

For more information, head to rupparena.com.