First case of monkeypox confirmed in Fayette Co.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Fayette County, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

The department is working with the person and any possible contacts to make sure all guidance and health precautions are followed, but no other information on the case will be released.

To date, 17 cases of monkeypox have been identified in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Four of those cases are confirmed and thirteen are probable.

With this first case confirmed in Fayette County, ABC 36 talked to people about their concerns — and some say they’re worried about the potential spread.

“It sounds a little scary, like chickenpox for adults, and kind of after everything that’s happened with COVID it makes me want to stay inside a little bit,” said Jordi McCormick.

“It’s a little concerning; I am just getting here and who knows if it gets bad, then I’ll be here and my family is all back in Chicago and stuff, but especially living in dorms, there’s going to be a lot of people everywhere so I don’t really know how it’ll work,” added Thomas McCormick.

Thursday, the health department is hosting a monkeypox vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Central Baptist Church. The vaccine is free but is in limited supply.

Monkeypox symptoms include:

Fever

Chills

Swollen lymph nodes

Exhaustion

Muscle aches and backache

Headache

Respiratory symptoms (e.g. sore throat, nasal congestion or cough)

You may experience all or only a few symptoms

Sometimes, people have flu-like symptoms before the rash

Some people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms

Others only experience a rash

Symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure to the virus. If someone has flu-like symptoms, they will usually develop a rash one to four days later.

To protect yourself and others, visit the CDC’s website for advice.