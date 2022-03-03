Fire forces people in two apartments to find somewhere else to live

The fire Wednesday afternoon was on Lakeshore Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – People living in two apartments in Lexington are receiving help from the American Red Cross to find a temporary place to live after fire damaged two units Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Firefighters say the call came in for an apartment fire around 5:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Lakeshore Drive.

Upon arrival, there was smoke and flames coming from a first floor apartment, which then spread to the upstairs unit on the second floor, according to investigators.

Firefighters say no one was hurt.

The cause is under investigation.