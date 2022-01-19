Fayette’s Tates Creek Elementary going to remote learning this week

Increase in COVID cases forces change, principal says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tates Creek Elementary School in Fayette County is going to remote learning the rest f this week because of a COVID surge at the school.

In a message to parents Wednesday, Tates Creek Elementary Principal Carrie Paul said:

Dear Tates Creek Elementary Families:

As part of my commitment to providing as much information as possible when it comes to matters of health and safety, I am writing to make you aware that our school is currently experiencing a dramatic increase in student and staff absences due to COVID-19. Providing a safe and secure learning environment is our top priority, which is why we have made the difficult decision to temporarily transition to remote learning.

Beginning tomorrow, Thursday, January 20, 2022, Tates Creek Elementary will shift to remote learning. At this time, we plan to return to in-person instruction at our school on Monday, January 24, 2022. Families can expect to receive email communication before this date confirming our return or letting you know if an extension of remote learning becomes necessary.

Here are a few things to keep in mind during this transition to remote learning:

During remote learning, students should use their Chromebook to participate in live Zoom instruction with their class. Your student’s classroom teacher will be in touch regarding specific information and expectations for learning at this time. Please be on the lookout for that email.

If you are experiencing technical difficulties with the Chromebook, technology help is available by calling (859) 381-4410 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Boxed breakfasts and lunches will be available for curbside pickup at the front entrance of Tates Creek Elementary on Thursday and Friday between 11 a.m. and noon for students enrolled at our school. Please note: Boxed meals are only available while our school is operating in remote learning mode.

Mental health or social emotional support, or assistance with other needs will be available at www.fcps.net/gethelp.

All in-person extracurricular activities, practices, performances, competitions and rehearsals will be postponed until our school returns to in-person instruction.

We are mindful of the significant impact that comes from moving a school to temporary remote learning and this decision has not been made lightly. If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact me.

Sincerely,

Carrie Paul

Tates Creek Elementary Principal