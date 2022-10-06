Fayette Co. Detention Center inmate allegedly sexually assaulted by another inmate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Division of Community Corrections and Lexington police are investigating after an inmate in the Fayette County Detention Center reported being sexually assaulted by another inmate.

According to Maj. Matt LeMonds, the incident allegedly occurred Wednesday afternoon. The inmate who was assaulted reported the incident to a corrections officer.

No other information was immediately released to ABC 36.

ABC 36 has done multiple stories on the lack of staffing inside the detention center, the most recent in June. That month, corrections officers said they were short-staffed by over 100 people.

In October 2019, corrections officers also accused the jail of overworking them. Michael Harris who worked at the detention center and was a part of the Fraternal Order of Police said many officers were working 16-hour days and sometimes doing that three or four times a week. That month, Harris said some people quit, causing the detention center to be about 50 officers short.