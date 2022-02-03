Energy Utility Company from Georgia headed to Kentucky to help with power outages

Habersham EMC crews are heading to assist.

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Inter-County Energy says crews from Georgia are on their way to Kentucky to help assist with power restoration from the ice storm.

Inter-County Energy held a morning briefing ahead of the potential ice storm…that they say will affect much of their service territory later in the day Thursday. They say the amount of ice expected to hit the region will likely cause some major outages.

If you are in their service area, they say the easiest way to report an outage is on their mobile app, or at 1-866-224-2235.