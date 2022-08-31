UPDATE: Victim identified following Wednesday morning shooting in Lexington

According to Lexington Police, it happened around 7:45am Wednesday morning

UPDATE: 12:19 P.M.

LEXINGON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Fayette County coroner’s office has released the name of the victim in Wednesday morning’s shooting.

The man has been identified as 29-year-old Dietrich Lavell Murray.

Police continue to investigate.

UPDATE: 12:09 p.m.-

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The victim of Wednesday morning’s shooting has died.

According to police, the shooting happened near Loudon Avenue and N. Broadway. The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

The victim’s name will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s office.

Police say they responded to a call at around 7:45 a.m to Loudon Ave and N. Broadway for a man that had been shot. When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with reported life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, investigators determined that the shooting occurred in the 700 block of Dakota Street.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

ORIGINAL POST:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man found shot Wednesday morning in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was found shot around 7:45 AM at Loudon Avenue and North Broadway. The man’s condition is life-threatening.

Police say the investigation has led them to a residence at 765 Dakota Street. No other information is available at this time.

ABC 36 has a crew on-scene. Stay with us for updates.