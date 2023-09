Death investigation underway on Marshall Lane in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A death investigation is underway on Marshall Lane in Lexington.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Marshall Lane around 7:42 p.m. Tuesday.

All police have told ABC 36 is that they’re investigating a death; no other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates