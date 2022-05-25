Death investigation in Lexington after body found inside home on Locust Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A death investigation is underway in Lexington after a body was found inside a home in the 400-block of Locust Avenue late Tuesday afternoon.

According to Lexington police, a man was found dead with a gunshot wound. Police have not released the man’s identity or said whether this is a homicide investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC36 for updates.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. You can also submit a tip anonymously to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or you can submit a tip HERE.