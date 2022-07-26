Driver identified in wrong way crash that killed three people in Laurel County

According to the London Police Department, it happened late Monday night

UPDATE (10:30 A.M.) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver in a fatal wrong way crash between two vehicles on Monday night. According to the sheriff’s office, all three people in one of the vehicles died.

The crash happened on I-75 near exit 38 around 11 p.m. Monday, according to London police. Investigators say the driver of a pickup truck traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-75 hit a car head-on. The sheriff’s office says Laurel 911 received numerous calls about a wrong way driver prior to the crash.

All three people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says the driver of the pickup truck received severe but non-life-threatening injuries. The pickup truck driver was identified as Joshua Poore of Clovis, California. He was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington.

According to the sheriff’s office, Poore has charges pending.

The three people killed in the car are from the Chicago, Illinois area, according to the sheriff’s office.

ORIGINAL POST (6:30 A.M.)

LAUREL CO., Ky. (WTVQ) – I-75 near mile marker 38 in Laurel County is now clear after a fatal crash Monday night.

According to a Facebook post from the London Police Department, the deadly crash happened around 11 Monday night. London Police say the accident was caused by a wrong-way driver heading northbound in the southbound lane around mile marker 38.

A pick-up truck slammed head-on into a car heading south, killing all three occupants and the driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital. According to the post, crews were out on the interstate for several hours overnight re-routing traffic away from the accident.

The road has now been cleared.

Names and information on the victims have not been released yet.

