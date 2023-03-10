Craft takes aim at ‘career politicians’ Beshear, Cameron in new pro-coal TV ad

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft took aim at Attorney General Daniel Cameron for “doing nothing to stop” President Joe Biden’s “radical environmental agenda” in a new pro-coal TV ad released Friday morning.

Her ad pushes the importance of Kentucky’s energy industry as one of her focuses, with her saying Biden is to blame for closing coal-fired power plants and “career politicians” like Gov. Andy Beshear and Cameron “have done nothing to stop it.”

“Kentucky’s energy industry is one of our strategic advantages as we fight for the jobs of the future. Low-cost electricity generation employs thousands of people, powers millions of homes and generates billions in economic activity. It’s despicable that when Governor Beshear and Daniel Cameron had the opportunity in 2021 to prevent the early closure of the Mitchell power plant that serves Eastern Kentucky, they failed to do so,” Craft told ABC 36 in a statement.

Craft launched her bid for Kentucky governor in September 2022 against both Beshear and Cameron.