Continued Warming
Sunshine, but a Few Chances to See Rain. Chief Meteorologist Jeff Andrews Looks at Your Week
We had a nice day. Highs around 60. A bit breezy with the warming south winds. high for today is 24 degrees. Coldest Max temperature for this date. The previous record was 28 degrees in 1932.
Tonight: south winds ease. Under mainly clear skies, a low of 38.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, becoming sunny a high of 65. South winds 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny but more PM clouds. A 40% chance of light rain in the afternoon. A high of 67.
Thursday- Mostly sunny for St. Patrick’s Day and a high near 70
Friday- partly sunny with a 70% chance of scattered showers. A high of 65
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lingering morning showers (40%). a cooler high of 54.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and a high of 60
Monday: Partly cloudy and a high of 68.
*Today in weather history:
Lexington set a record high of 81 in 1973. A record low of 12 in 1993. Wayyyyyy back in 1933, an F4 tornado devastated parts of Bell County. 275 homes damaged, 162 injured, and 12 deaths. The tornado cut a path 30 miles long.
1988 – Squalls in the Great Lakes Region continued to produce heavy snow in northwest Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, and produced up to 14 inches of snow in northeast Ohio. Poplar WI reported 27 inches of snow in two days. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)
1989 – High winds in Colorado and Wyoming gusted above 120 mph at Horsetooth Heights CO. High winds in the Central Plains sharply reduced visibilities in blowing dust as far east as Kansas City MO. Winds gusting to 72 mph at Hill City KS reduced the visibility to a city block in blowing dust. Soil erosion in northwest Kansas damaged nearly five million acres of wheat. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)
1990 – Fifty-three cities reported record high temperatures for the date as readings warmed into the 70s and 80s from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes Region. Charleston WV was the hot spot in the nation with a record high of 89 degrees. It was the fourth of five consecutive days with record warm temperatures for many cities in the eastern U.S. There were 283 daily record highs reported in the central and eastern U.S. between the 11th and the 15th of March. (The National Weather Summary)