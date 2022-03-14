Continued Warming

We had a nice day. Highs around 60. A bit breezy with the warming south winds. high for today is 24 degrees. Coldest Max temperature for this date. The previous record was 28 degrees in 1932.

Tonight: south winds ease. Under mainly clear skies, a low of 38.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, becoming sunny a high of 65. South winds 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny but more PM clouds. A 40% chance of light rain in the afternoon. A high of 67.

Thursday- Mostly sunny for St. Patrick’s Day and a high near 70

Friday- partly sunny with a 70% chance of scattered showers. A high of 65

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lingering morning showers (40%). a cooler high of 54.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a high of 60

Monday: Partly cloudy and a high of 68.

*Today in weather history:

Lexington set a record high of 81 in 1973. A record low of 12 in 1993. Wayyyyyy back in 1933, an F4 tornado devastated parts of Bell County. 275 homes damaged, 162 injured, and 12 deaths. The tornado cut a path 30 miles long.