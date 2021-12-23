Continued Breezy & Warmer

More clouds and a breezy day. Southerly winds warmed us. It didn’t necessarily feel warm. We have further to warm. Winds will continue. We do have light rain chances. You should see decent travel conditions. We are looking wet and mild next week as we approach 2022.

Mostly cloudy and breezy tonight. South winds 10-15. Low tonight of 45.

Christmas Eve Day- Mostly cloudy. South winds 15-20 Gusts up to 30 mph. A high of 59.

Christmas Eve- Mostly cloudy, breezy and perhaps some light rain or mist (30%). A low of 55. The record “Maximum” low is 58

Christmas- Mostly cloudy, southwest winds 10-15 gusting to 25 mph. A 30% chance of light rain.

Sunday- Partly cloudy and a high of 61.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

jandrews@wtvq.com

twitter@jeffandrewswx

Jeff Andrews Weather on Facebook

jandrewstv on Instagram