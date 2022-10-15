City breaks homicide record after overnight stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington has now set a new homicide record after a man was dead following an overnight.

Police say they responded just before midnight to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to an unresponsive man.When they arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was declared dead at the scene. His name has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is encouraged to call Lexington Police or Bluegrass Crimestopppers.