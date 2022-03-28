Chilly the Next Day. A BIG Warm-Up Follows
Jeff Andrews Talks About a Brief, Big Warm-Up.
The sunshine was nice. A bit of a northwest wind chill. Highs around 50. Lexington bottomed around 24 this morning. Tonight will be cold too. Expect Tuesday to be the same, except with more clouds. Wednesday will be quite a change. A windy warm-up into the 70s. Low-80s for some. It won’t feel quite that warm. Wind gusts 30-40 mph from the south. A strong cold front brings storm potential early Thursday. Cooler temperatures will return.
Tonight- Partly-mostly cloudy skies and cold. A light breeze and a low of 30.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A high of 51. East winds around 10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and much warmer with a high of 77. Southern KY could see some 80s. South winds 10-20 with wind gusts 30-40 mph.
Storms move in after midnight. Severe weather is possible. More likely west of I-65.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. A high of 64.
Friday: Partly cloudy and a cooler high of 54.
Saturday: partly cloudy and a 20% chance of rain. A high of 607.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and a 40% chance of showers. A high of 55.
*Today in weather history
Lexington had 2.45″ of rain in 1975. Most of our temperature records go wayyyyyy back. Jackson, KY at the NWS office hit 87 1989. 21 for record cold in 1982. Laurel County had a brief tornado touchdown in 1997. It was an F-0. Only down for a brief moment. 20 yards wide, a path of just .10 a mile.