Chilly the Next Day. A BIG Warm-Up Follows

The sunshine was nice. A bit of a northwest wind chill. Highs around 50. Lexington bottomed around 24 this morning. Tonight will be cold too. Expect Tuesday to be the same, except with more clouds. Wednesday will be quite a change. A windy warm-up into the 70s. Low-80s for some. It won’t feel quite that warm. Wind gusts 30-40 mph from the south. A strong cold front brings storm potential early Thursday. Cooler temperatures will return.

Tonight- Partly-mostly cloudy skies and cold. A light breeze and a low of 30.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A high of 51. East winds around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and much warmer with a high of 77. Southern KY could see some 80s. South winds 10-20 with wind gusts 30-40 mph.

Storms move in after midnight. Severe weather is possible. More likely west of I-65.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. A high of 64.

Friday: Partly cloudy and a cooler high of 54.

Saturday: partly cloudy and a 20% chance of rain. A high of 607.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and a 40% chance of showers. A high of 55.

*Today in weather history

Lexington had 2.45″ of rain in 1975. Most of our temperature records go wayyyyyy back. Jackson, KY at the NWS office hit 87 1989. 21 for record cold in 1982. Laurel County had a brief tornado touchdown in 1997. It was an F-0. Only down for a brief moment. 20 yards wide, a path of just .10 a mile.

1984 – A violent outbreak of tornadoes hit the Carolinas. Thunderstorms spawned 22 tornadoes during the late afternoon and evening hours which killed 57 persons and injured 1248 others. Nearly half the deaths occurred in mobile homes. A tornado from near Tatum SC to southern Cumberland County NC was 2.5 miles in width at times. (The Weather Channel)

1987 – A blizzard raged from southern Nebraska to central Iowa. Snowfall totals ranged up to 17 inches at Blue Hill NE. Winds gusted to 68 mph at Carroll IA. High winds produced snow drifts twenty feet high in western Iowa, and produced wind chill readings as cold as 30 degrees below zero in Nebraska. The snowfall total of 9.4 inches at Omaha NE was a record for the date. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)

1988 – Severe thunderstorms in central Oklahoma produced hail up to four inches in diameter causing 35 million dollars in southern Oklahoma County. Baseball size hail and seven inches of rain caused another eighteen million dollars damage in Stephens County. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1989 – Unseasonably warm weather prevailed from the Southern and Central Plains to the Atlantic coast. Eighteen cities reported new record high temperatures for the date. The afternoon high of 81 degrees at Beckley WV was a record for March, and the high of 90 degrees in downtown Baltimore MD tied their March record. (The National Weather Summary)