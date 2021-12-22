Chilly and Sunny Tuesday. We Will Warm Quick Though

A weak, dry cold front passes. Clear and chilly tonight. Low of 26. Sunny and 38 Wednesday. Winds will be northwest 5-10. A shift east in our high will allow southerly flow. Usually with that, warmer air and moisture. In this case, we will get both. More clouds Thursday. Rain chances are close Friday, Saturday and Sunday. I am not confident we will see any rain. If we do, not much.

Expect warmer than normal conditions as we close down 2021.

Wednesday: Sunny, northwest winds 5-10

Thursday: Partly-mostly sunny and warming to 51

Friday: Cloudy and breezy. A chance of showers late. A high of 59.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny and a high of 60.

Sunday: Partly sunny and a low chance of rain, high of 56

We have so-so chances of rain next week. Overall, we look fairly dry and mild as we work our way to the end of 2021.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

email: jandrews@wtvq.com

Twitter: jeffandrewswx

Facebook: Jeff Andrewswx

jandrewstv on Instagram