Breonna Taylor sculpture unveiled at the Carnegie Center

The sculpturewill be at the Carnegie Center for the next year.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- An interactive sculpture honoring Breonna Taylor, the African American woman shot and killed by Louisville police two years ago, was unveiled at the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning Saturday night.

The sculpture was painted by Kenyan artist Kiptoo Tarus, who studied at the University of Kentucky.

The unveiling program, which is called “At the Clearing”, featured original music, poems, and guest speakers.

“This is what this is: a community space for us to remember Breonna Taylor and what happened to her. And to bear witness, to grieve, and yet to be strengthened by each other’s presence as we continue the fight towards justice,” said Claudia Love Mair, coordinator at the Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative.

‘The sculpture will be at the Carnegie Center for the next year.