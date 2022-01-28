BREAKING NEWS: KSP Trooper shot in Cynthiana

According to KSP, the trooper was responsive when he got to the hospital so they are taking that as a good sign

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a KSP trooper was shot before 4:30 P.M. Friday in Cynthiana on Delta Court.

KSP says the trooper was taken to Harrison Memorial Hospital by another police officer. KSP says it was a Fish and Wildlife officer who happened to be in the area.

According to KSP, the trooper was responsive when he got to the hospital so they are taking that as a good sign. The trooper has since been taken to UK hospital in Lexington.

State Police say the trooper did have a bullet proof vest on when he was shot.

State Police do not have any suspect or car description at this time.

State Police, the Cynthiana Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.