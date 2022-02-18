UPDATE: Body wrapped in plastic found at apartment complex dumpster in Lexington

The body was discovered in the 2000 block of Cambridge Drive on Thursday night

UPDATE POSTED FEBRUARY 17, 2022 AT 11:45 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Investigators are looking into why the decomposing and partially skeletal remains of a person were found at a dumpster at Stone Bridge Apartments in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, officers say someone spotted the body shortly after 9:30 and flagged down a Fire Department vehicle in the area. Firefighters then notified Lexington Police and the coroner. According to the Fayette County coroner, the body was not at the dumpster long, and the person was wrapped in plastic. Investigators are trying to determine when the person died and an identity.

“We do have a lot of indicators here that will help us identify the person. So, as long as we get a few leads for missing persons we should be in good shape, I would hope,” said Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn.

According to Ginn, the body will be taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for positive identification with the hopes the preliminary autopsy will help determine a cause and manner of death.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED FEBRUARY 17, 2022 AT 10:26 P.M.

