Bill to legalize medical marijuana in Ky. fails in Senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A bill to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky that passed in the House failed to receive enough votes in the Senate.

Senate Bill 47 would have legalized medical marijuana use for Kentuckians with a handful of certain medical conditions, like PTSD or epilepsy. It also set strict provisions for possession, like needing the proper identification card and the right dosage; outlines that smoking the product will be prohibited, meaning oils and edibles will likely be primary routes; and the rollout wouldn’t have taken effect until Jan. 1, 2025.

This was the first time in Kentucky a Senate committee heard legislation on legalizing medical marijuana.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear repeatedly voiced support for medical marijuana legalization, even implementing an executive order this year that allows Kentucky patients to possess it as long as it’s legally purchased from another state and brought over.

