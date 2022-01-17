Better for Tuesday. Rain Wednesday With More Snow

Generally north to south, we saw 1-7″ of snow. East more than west. 2-4″ in Lexington, depending on what neighborhood. Generally a 1/2-1″ today with a breezy, chilly wind. Better for Tuesday. Eventually some sun and around 40 for highs. Mid-40s and rain Wednesday. We change over to snow Wednesday night. Depending on the front passage (time), Lexington could see 2″ of snow. We follow it up with cold for 3-4 days.

Tonight: Winds shift to southwest. Cloudy and a low of 19.

Tuesday: Southwest winds and becoming mostly sunny. A high of 41.

Wednesday: Rain chances at 80%. It will likely transition to a wintry mix- then snow as Wednesday night into early Thursday. Wednesday’s rainy high near 45.

Thursday: Cold behind the wet system and under sunny skies, a high of 28

Friday: Mostly sunny and 26

Saturday: Mostly sunny and a high of 33.

Sunday: Partly sunny and a high of 33.

Monday: Partly cloudy and a high of 35.