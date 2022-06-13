Asphalt operations scheduled fro I-75 Southbound in Fayette County

7 p.m. each evening until 7 a.m. the following morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled asphalt work. Strip patching work (a mobile operation) will be in effect for a section of Interstate 75. The milling and paving is necessary to repair damaged asphalt.

Monday, June 13 through Friday evening, June 17/Saturday morning, June 18 7 p.m. each evening until 7 a.m. the following morning

Interstate 75Southbound

  • strip patching will be in effect between milepoints 102 and 106
  • a double lane closure will be in place
  • one lane will remain open at all times
  • motorists will be able to pass through the work zone

Motorists should expect delays and utilize alternate routes if possible.

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

District 7 includes:  Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties

