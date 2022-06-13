Asphalt operations scheduled fro I-75 Southbound in Fayette County

7 p.m. each evening until 7 a.m. the following morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled asphalt work. Strip patching work (a mobile operation) will be in effect for a section of Interstate 75. The milling and paving is necessary to repair damaged asphalt.

Monday, June 13 through Friday evening, June 17/Saturday morning, June 18 – 7 p.m. each evening until 7 a.m. the following morning

Interstate 75 – Southbound

strip patching will be in effect between milepoints 102 and 106

a double lane closure will be in place

one lane will remain open at all times

motorists will be able to pass through the work zone

Motorists should expect delays and utilize alternate routes if possible.

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties

